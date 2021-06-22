KBC Presenter Shiksha Arora Robbed at Globe Roundabout

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) presenter Shiksha Arora was yesterday mugged at the Globe roundabout flyover.

Through a thread on Twitter, the sassy presenter recounted the near-death ordeal where she was strangled and left to gasp for air.

The incident, according to Shiksha happened at around 5:20 PM where a guy knocked her side mirror bending it backwards and walked away.

As Shiksha was rolling down the window to reposition the mirror, a second guy started banging the front seat passenger window loudly as a form of distraction.

The presenter further recounted that a third guy came into the picture and through the driver’s window, unlocked her car.

Apparently, the third guy reached for her purse which had her phone and while she attempted to block the robbery, she was stranged and left to gasp for air as she tried to get the attention of other drivers.

“As he was strangling my neck, I desperately gasped for air, I started hooting loudly to get some attention hoping somebody would help me. People started getting out of their cars and that’s when he let go and fled. He went with my purse but I am TRAUMATIZED that he attacked me,” Shiksha narrated.

Incidents of robberies ad daylight muggings have been on the rise within Nairobi CBD with victims recounting their ordeals on social media.

This comes just a day after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) appealed to members of the public to report mugging cases to the police amid a worrying trend in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

In a statement on Monday, DCI boss George Kinoti encouraged victims to filed formal complaints at the Nairobi Central DCI offices whenever such unfortunate incidents happen instead of social media rants.

According to the DCI, whereas sharing mugging cases on social media is good for sensitization, members of the public are encouraged to file formal complaints to help the police and the prosecution build water-tight cases against perpetrators once arrests are made.

“Many are scenarios when suspected muggers go scot-free even after they have been arrested along various Streets and Walks within the CBD, as the few who report at the station fail to pursue their cases or never turn up for hearings,” said DCI.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai promised to enhance security in the CBD over the surge in the criminal activities.

