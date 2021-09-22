KBC News Anchor Purity Museo Exposes Obsessed Stalker

Media Personality Purity Museo has exposed an alleged stalker obsessed with her, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

In a tweet that has gone viral, Museo, who works with state-broadcaster, KBC, as a news anchor, revealed that the man has her photos in his room.

The man said to be a college teacher, Purity disclosed, tags her in the photos whenever he uploads them.

She asked Kenyans to help her stop the stalker saying her previous attempts had failed.

“Fellow Kenyans. I need help to stop this man! He has my photos in his room and when I block him he creates new accounts and tags me in these posts. I don’t know him,” Purity said in the post in which she also tagged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“I have warned him severally in vain. I don’t find this normal. His new account is @FreeGerman2.”

Fellow Kenyans. I need help to stop this man! He has my photos in his room and when I block him he creates new accounts and tags me in these posts. I don’t know him. I have warned him severally in vain . I don’t find this normal. His new account is @FreeGerman2 @DCI_Kenya pic.twitter.com/jKm32Luhzh — Purity Museo (@purity_museo) September 22, 2021

A section of Kenyans sympathised with the beauty and asked her to file a formal complaint with the police.

Others, however, were of the opinion that the man was just another ‘super’ fan of the journalist, who should be ignored.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kinuthia Pius: He’s just obsessed with you. Plus your photos are in public. Meet him. He is your biggest fan.

Lawrence Kitema: Hi @purity_museo, report this to DCI or to police for action. It’s really bad.

Jean Makaveli: Ignore him thats the best option and don’t give him attention.

John Ellis: This is an unhealthy obsession aki, wah this guy is building fantasies with you. If you are prayerful I say pray and break that bond.

Kerich Joseah: Just ignore and continue your daily routines. This is how our fans are obsessed with celebs.

Ja Loka: People have photos of Messi, Ronaldo, Tom Mboya, Obama etc all over in their phones, rooms and panties. You’re over thinking. You don’t have to react to everything. Chill.

