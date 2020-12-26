KBC Correspondent Injured For Filming Police Assault Motorist Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway (Video)

A Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist is nursing injuries following a confrontation with police officers.

Simon Ben was filming an altercation between the police and a motorist along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on Christmas Day.

The drama started after a police officer who is yet to be identified hit the motorist’s vehicle with a swagger stick.

The irate car owner jumped out of the car to confront the officer who had damaged his car.

“How can someone who is drunk come and hit a car like this? Take a photo of how he has hit and damaged my car,” he said to Ben.

The masked police officer started choking the motorist before raining blows on him.

Moments later, the attacking officer is joined by his colleagues including a female officer who was heard saying, “Who are you to push a police officer?”

The angry officers then turned their attention to the journalist who had filmed the entire thing.

They beat him up and destroyed one of his phones. His camera remained untouched but his other phone is said to have disappeared.

Ben later sought treatment at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital.

The matter has since been reported at Nakuru Central Police Station.

