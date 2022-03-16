in SPORTS

World’s Oldest Professional Football Player Kazuyoshi Miura Debuts For Suzuka Point Getters

Kazuyoshi Miura, Suzuka Point Jetters
Kazuyoshi Miura debuts for Suzuka Point Getters. [Courtesy]

55-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura made his debut for Suzuka Point Getters in the Japanese fourth tier on Sunday, attracting a sell-out crowd.

He is playing in his 37th season.

Miura holds the records for being the oldest goal scorer in the Japanese top tier, J-League.

He is also the footballer with the world’s longest professional career, and, as of 2022, is the oldest professional footballer in the world at 55.

He also holds the possibly unique distinction of having played professional football in five separate decades (1980s–2020s).

His elder brother Yasutoshi is also a former professional footballer.

