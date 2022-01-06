Kazi Mtaani Phase Three Applicants To Wait Longer For Jobs

The government has disclosed why the Kazi Mtaani Phase Three Programme is yet to kick off more than a month after the application exercise closed.

Speaking to a local daily, Housing Principal Secretary (PS) Charles Hinga indicated the government is still waiting for the National Assembly to pass its Supplementary Budget before over 1.2 million youths who applied for the jobs are recruited.

“Fingers crossed that Parliament passes the supplementary budget and we can resume Phase Three of Kazi Mtaani (KM) in earnest in January,” the PS told The Star in an interview.

The House went on a short recess on December 2 and is expected to resume normal sittings on January 25, a clear indication that the applicants will have to wait a bit longer.

Hinga said the National Treasury had allocated Sh10 billion for the programme as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in October last year.

The project is expected to run until June 30 this year.

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of applications for the Kazi Mtaani Phase three program.

A total of 1,158,893 youths applied for the jobs. Out of these, 179,000 were from Nairobi, 78,000 were from Kiambu and 60,000 from Nakuru.

Elgeyo Marakwet recorded the lowest with 8,036, Lamu 8,105 and Samburu 9,679.

The Kazi Mtaani initiative was launched in April 2020, to cushion the youth living in informal settlements from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The third phase of the program is expected to cover at least 900 informal settlements across all 47 counties.

Successful applicants will be deployed to assist the government in the fight against malaria besides the usual street cleaning activities.

They will also be equipped with basic skills on masonry and carpentry, skills on setting up businesses, prevention of HIV/Aids as well as mental health.

