“Kazi Haifanywi Juu Ya Magari,” Uhuru Throws Shade At DP Ruto [Video]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at government officials he accused of derailing his development agenda.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, the Head of State accused senior politicians in his government of endless politicking with little to show for performance-wise.

In a thinly-veiled message targeted at his deputy William Ruto, President Kenyatta said work is done in offices and not rallies.

“Kazi tunafanya. Kazi haifanywi juu ya magari, inafanywa ofisini,” Uhuru said.



The President was speaking during the official opening of the Health Workforce Conference at Sarova Whitesands Mombasa.

Uhuru has in the past scolded his deputy severally for politicking instead of concentrating on helping him deliver the Jubilee agenda to the people.

For the last four years, Ruto has not been actively involved in the day to day running of government.

The DP, who has been traversing the country selling his presidential bid, claims Uhuru sidelined him and delegated his roles to junior officers.

In his rallies, Ruto, however, publicly claims state projects.

He claims President Kenyatta’s political truce with opposition leader Raila Odinga derailed Jubilee’s Big 4 Agenda which includes food security, affordable housing, manufacturing, and affordable healthcare for all.

In February last year, Uhuru, while daring Ruto to resign from government, accused the DP and his ‘Tangatanga’ allies of doublespeak.

He wondered why one would take credit for projects done by the government and at the same accuse it of “failure”.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government have done this and that development,” said President Kenyatta.

The President made the remarks in Uthiru, Nairobi, after commissioning a health centre put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

