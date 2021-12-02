Kayole Pastor Turned Politician, Godfrey Migwi, Is Dead

Pastor Godfrey Migwi of the House of Hope Church in Kayole, Nairobi, has passed on.

The news of Migwi’s death broke on Thursday morning. The man of the cloth-turned politician was reportedly suffering from hypertension.

The pastor’s death comes seven months after he declared his bid for the Mathioya Parliamentary seat.

He had openly shown support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the DP led Kenyans in mourning the bishop.

Ruto eulogized the deceased as a bold, vocal and powerful spiritual leader with a firm spiritual faith who touched many lives.

“Bishop Godfrey Migwi was a bold, vocal and powerful spiritual leader with great sense of humour. He was a mentor and a friend with firm pastoral faith that he infused to many of us. We will miss his topical and nourishing sermons,” Ruto wrote.

“Our love and prayers to the family, their loved ones and the House Of Hope Church-Kayole fraternity during this sad time. Rest In Peace, Bishop Migwi.”

Migwi used to have a religious show ‘Kwenjera Uma Wa Mandiko’ (analysing the truth of the word) every Wednesday on Kameme Radio alongside man Nyari and Kamlesh. He was sacked in July 2019.

He attributed his sacking to his criticism towards President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In May 2020, Migwi alleged that his life was in danger, and that ‘powerful’ people were alleging that his church is on a road reserve, after his continued attacks on the President.

