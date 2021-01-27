in NEWS

Kayole Man Suspected Of Killing Girlfriend Arrested After Threatening To Take His Life

IMAGE/ COURTESY

A man suspected to have killed his ex-girlfriend in Njiru, Kasarani constituency and threatened to take his life on Wednesday morning has been arrested.

The suspect this morning made his way to the roof at a Kayole apartment after learning that Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) officers were looking for him.

“He is currently at a balcony, threatening to commit suicide. Our officers are at the scene pleading with him not to take his life on account of his actions since all is not lost,” DCI tweeted.

Officers are currently trying to evacuate him but have been blocked by an angry mob baying for his blood.

“We are calling upon the irate crowd to give way to our officers assisted by the County Fire department, for the suspect to be evacuated & get charged for his heinous crimes,” DCI has said.

The 27-year-old is suspected of killing Margaret Muchemi, 34, before setting her body ablaze.

After committing the heinous act, DCI said, the suspect took off.

The victim’s two house helps told the police that their boss was last seen in the company of the suspect.

According to the two, Muchemi had given them time off after the suspect visited at around 8 am.

The woman told them that she needed privacy to solve a stalemate with the ex-boyfriend.

Later on in the afternoon, the house was seen in flames.

The deceased was found dead in the house after the fire was put out. Household items were also reduced to ashes.

“Her burnt body, whose hands appeared to have been tied before the house was set ablaze, was recovered at the scene, ” DCI said.

