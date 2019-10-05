in NEWS

Three Kayole Cops, A Cameroonian Arrested For Robbing Two People Of Sh6 Million

Handcuffs /courtesy

Detectives stationed at Pangani police station on Friday night arrested three police officers attached at Kayole police station and a Cameroonian for robbing two victims of Sh6 million.

According to the DCI the incident took place at Barwqo Lodge in Eastleigh.

The detectives apprehended corporal Wilson Cheruiyot, police constables Daniel Kipkorir Alex Kandie and Jean Baptist Esome.

They were in possession of some Sh3.5 million.

The DCI further noted that two suspects managed to escape. One has been identified as a constable Mwaniki and the other the gang’s informant.

Cops also recovered three pistols and 45 rounds of ammunition.

A manhunt has been launched for the two suspects.

EastleighPanganiPolice Theft

