Kawangware Families Searching for Children Suspected to Have been Abducted

Two Kawangware families are searching for their children, 2 years old who went missing 10 days ago from their homes.

They are seeking government help to trace the two children who are suspected to have been abducted. For instance, they were last seen buying sweets from a local shop only to go missing since then.

One of the girl’s mothers, Ruth Mongare says her daughter went missing on September 26, 2021. She was reportedly at work when she received a call from her husband informing her of the daughter’s disappearance. She has since had sleepless nights not knowing what happened to her child.

“Nikamuuliza mtoto anapotea aje haendangi nje ya gate, alipotea aje akaniambia kuja tujue so nikaambia manager tulikuwa na yeye ananirelease nikakuja kwa nyumba,” narrates Ruth Mongare narrated.

A neighbor, Jennifer Nyabayo says she was with the girls who were playing when she excused herself to go and shower. On returning, the children had gone missing.

According to the families, efforts to trace the children have been fruitless as they have reported the incident to different police stations with no help forthcoming.

They now want the government to aid in tracing the girls hoping that they are alive and safe.

Kawangware Missing Children:

Two families in agony over children suspected to have been abducted The two 2-year-olds were last seen buying sweets in Kawangware 46 Detectives at the Kabete police station investigating the disappearance #NewsNight@WaihigaMwaura pic.twitter.com/xsQyXv9cgE — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 5, 2021

