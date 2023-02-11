Celebrities Kate Actress, Azziad Land State Jobs

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, TikToker Azziad Nasenya, and actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress are among the celebrities who have landed state jobs.

In a gazette notice dated February 10, 2023, Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba established the Creatives Technical Committee.

Churchill will chair the committee for a period of three years.

Other committee members include; Akinyi Odongo, Jimmi Gathu, Esther ‘Akothee’ Akoth, Kizito Makhande, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, Awadhi Salim Awadhi, Douglas Kipkirui, and Langat Susan Ekasiba.

CS Namwamba emphasized that the National Creatives Economy Plan’s implementation frameworks and trustworthy methods for the efficient and accountable collection and distribution of royalties to all creatives must come from the Creatives Technical Committee.

The committee will also oversee the National Creatives Awards (Kenyan Grammys) and use the internet to find, recognize, develop, and promote talent.

In order to increase employment opportunities and support Kenya’s economic development, it will also establish a strong framework for the monetization of the creative sector. It will also provide guidance on the Masterplan for raising infrastructure and arts facilities across the entire nation to international standards.

The team will also create a framework to establish and market Kenya as a premier location for film production, as well as think about and suggest legislative and regulatory measures for the expansion of the Creative Economy.

“The Council and its Technical Committees shall undertake any other task as may from time to time be assigned by the Cabinet Secretary aimed at the renaissance of Kenyan sports and the Creative Economy,” the gazette notice reads.

When it is essential for the Council to carry out its duties, it may coax no more than two additional members to provide advice or assistance in any area that it deems necessary.

