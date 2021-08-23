Kasarani Win Nairobi Edition of Inaugural 22Bet Kenya Bodaboda Cup

A Kasarani outfit has emerged victorious in the Nairobi edition of a football tournament dubbed ‘22Bet Kenya Bodaboda Cup’ after trouncing Dagoretti South 3-0 in the finals played on Saturday evening at Jacaranda Grounds, Nairobi.

The two-day tournament staged on the penultimate weekend of August attracted sixteen teams from each of the Sub-Counties of the Kenyan capital bar one, Starehe, that did not field a team.

The tournament is part of a wider effort by the fast-rising betting firm to sensitize the motorcycle operators on road safety and is penciled for the counties as well.

22Bet Kenya also aims to instill behavioral change among the Bodaboda operators with a view of changing public perception for the better.

Formatted into a knockout contest from the preliminary rounds, Kasarani worked their way to tournament stardom by eliminating equally gifted opposition to land the ultimate prize of Ksh50,000 in addition to the quality playing kits, bibs and balls donated by the betting firm.

Runners up Dagoretti South pocketed Ksh30,000 with third-placed Mathare took home SKsh20,000.

After the preliminary round, Westlands, Ruaraka, Lang’ata, Kamukunji, Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Embakasi North and Embakasi South exited the competition leaving eight teams to duel from the quarterfinal round.

Kibra, Embakasi West, Roysambu and Makadara were eliminated from the last eight leaving Embakasi East, Kasarani, Dagoretti South and Mathare into the money bracket.

Kasarani hit Mathare 2-0 in the first semifinal to book their final berth while hosts Embakasi East drew one-all with Dagoretti South but the latter triumphed in the ensuing penalty shootout to earn their place in the final where they were roundly walloped by Kasarani.

Hopes of the hosts Nairobi East getting consolation with third-placed prize ended after they lost 5-3 in post-match penalties to Mathare. The game ended in a one-all stalemate during the regular time before spot-kicks dashed Embakasi East’s hopes for the second time in the tournament.

In the finals match, Kasarani beat Dagoretti South 3-0 while Embakasi East lost to Mathare 3-5 in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in the third-place play-offs.

