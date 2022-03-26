Kasarani Cop in Custody for Assaulting, Threatening Superior

A police constable is behind bars after allegedly assaulting and threatening to shoot her superior from another precinct.

A police report shows that Kayole superintendent Jackson Owino scolded constable Elizabeth Wangari who is stationed at the Kasarani Police station for smoking at the Seasons Lounge on Saturday.

Owino was apparently at the nightclub to have his government issued vehicle washed.

Furious from the tongue lashing, Wangari is said to have stormed out of the establishment while hurling insults at her superior.

She later returned with two other officers identified as Marwa Matiko and Charles Maina.

Matiko and Maina then started grilling Owino for brandishing a firearm while repremanding their colleague.

Things quickly went south when Matiko cocked his firearm and aimed it at the superintendent’s chest.

“The said PC Matiko went ahead to walk out of the bar and fired four (4) rounds of 9mm ammos from his rifle and two (2) rounds of 9 mm ammos from the Ceska pistol of the senior police officer,” the police report reads in part.

Matiko and Maina then handcuffed Owino and arrested another individual identified as Zacharia Mwambi for reasons yet to be revealed.

The report also shows that Owino and Mwambi were assaulted after being booked at the Kasarani Police station.

“At the station the senior police officer and the said Zacharia Mwambi were pushed into custody. With the intervention of the orderly officer CI David Ekeno, the senior police officer was released from custody and a report of the incident taken down,” continues the report.

Mariko is currently in custody and his firearm seized.

Owino and duty officer Inspector Mutia Mutinda later visited the scene of incident where they recovered four spent 9mm cartridges.

