Karua Slams President Ruto for Launching Same Road Twice

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has hit out at President William Ruto for launching a road twice.

The head of state commissioned Captain- Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru road five years ago and again on Thursday.

Karua noted that the President should have acknowledged the first launch.

“Nothing can excuse the deceptive launching of an already launched project. If at all it was in good faith, the second launch should have acknowledged first upfront not wait to give lame excuses after being outed,” she said.

But Dr Ruto through the State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohammed, said the road was denied funding by his predecessor’s administration in a bid to frustrate his chances of clinching the presidency.

Hussein explained that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government deliberately denied then DP Ruto’s projects funding.

“During last year’s election campaigns, President Ruto promised to complete all stalled projects, including roads. During the ‘Handshake’ (2018-2022), many projects he launched were deliberately denied funding even though they were in the government’s programme. This was to frustrate the then Deputy President and his bid for the presidency.” said Hussein.

He also assured Kenyans that the President will make sure to clean the former regime’s mess and complete all stalled projects.

“Today, it’s evident that the architects of these schemes that they thought would frustrate President Ruto, ultimately hurt the people, the economy and Kenya. But the President is and will clean up the mess. He promised to complete all stalled projects before embarking on new ones. This is the President fulfilling his pledges,” said Hussein.

The head of state re-commissioned the road on Thursday in the company of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua among other local leaders.

“Earlier launched the tarmacking of the 55km captain- Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru and addressed wananchi at the Ndunyu Njeru trading centre at Ol Kalou town,” tweeted the President.

