Karua, Jirongo Officially Join OKA As Partners, Sign New Pact

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has unveiled new partners a week after the exit of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and her United Democratic Forum Party (UDP) counterpart Cyrus Jirongo are the new additions to the alliance that also brings together Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi.

The four principals on Wednesday afternoon signed a deed of assignment that allows their parties to commit to the coalition and own it.

The leaders said they will register the new coalition at the Registrar of Political Parties on February 28, 2022.

Speaking at the event held at Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Command Center in Karen, Nairobi, the leaders said they are open to like-minded political formations ahead of the August 9 General Election.

“We want to formally incorporate all the constituent political parties into OKA alliance. Signing the deed of assignment is an affirmation of our commitment to standing firm together and focus securing the lives of Kenyans,” Moi said on behalf of the OKA principals.

This comes amid speculations that the principals are considering joining hands with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement that has the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

As part of efforts to popularise the new outfit, the leaders said they will soon launch a series of rallies across the country.

OKA coalition suffered a blow last month after Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) and Wetangula (Ford Kenya) bolted out to partner with Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party.

The trio is set to officially unveil a new alliance dubbed Kenya Kwanza that will rival Azimio la Umoja in the August polls.

