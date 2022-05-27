Karua Demands IEBC’s Assurance on Election Preparedness to Mitigate Past Malfunctions

Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua has demanded assurance from the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on election preparedness.

Karua wants the IEBC to explain the procedures and tools they have put in place to ensure the August 9 elections are free and fair.

While addressing members of the Civil Society, Karua wants the IEBC to give a brief on how they have addressed issues that affected the 2017 polls that led to a re-run of presidential elections after a nullification.

“As Azimio and civil society, we should write to the electoral commission demanding a brief on how to conduct election and tools they intend to use,” she said.

She added, “They need to tell us how have they addressed issues which led to the nullification of the presidential election in 2017 because it would be wrong to go into another election with those issues not addressed. Some of them might be just procedures.”

Yesterday during the National Prayer breakfast, leaders present called for peaceful elections that will see the country move forward and grow economically.

President Uhuru Kenyatta assured all those contending for his seat that he will hand over power when the time comes.

“Even as we engage in the upcoming context, we know that national building is passed from generation to generation, and pass baton unbroken and I expect to do just that,” he said.

President Uhuru also said that he hopes that the togetherness witnessed during the event will prevail even after the elections.

Martha Karua on the other hand called on leaders, more so competitors to compete in ideas and not insults.

Attended the National Prayer Breakfast, a 19yr old tradition to dedicate prayers to the nation of Kenya. It is my prayer that, we as leaders, compete in ideas and not insults. This will lessen the tension in the nation,by the way we treat one another.#NationalPrayerBreakfast pic.twitter.com/dQhQsjns4l — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) May 26, 2022

