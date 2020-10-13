Karua Dares Uhuru To Vacate Office Or Treat Ruto With Respect

NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to properly work with his deputy, William Ruto or resign and allow Kenyans to go for elections again.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s Day Break show on Tuesday, Karua said one can not vacate office and leave the other on as they constitute the Presidency.

She, therefore, dismissed calls for the DP to resign before 2022 as propagated by politicians on the opposite side of the divide.

The fiery lawyer castigated the head of state for leaving his deputy in the cold.

“The occupier of the Office of President must be conscious, at all times, that his mandate is together with his deputy, and if he feels that they can no longer work together, the government can resign and we will elect another president with his deputy,” said Karua.

“They’re joined at the hip, calls for one to go and not the other I think is a skewed application of the law. For the duration of their term, they must suffer each other, it is possible to work with people you don’t ordinarily agree with because the office is not personal space; it’s a public space.”

She also said the president was setting a dangerous precedent on how to treat deputies, especially for the governors.

“My question to our president, with the greatest respect, is what precedent are you setting of how a president should treat a deputy? What examples are you giving to the governors on how to treat their deputies? We already had instances where some governors were using their power to oppress their deputies, are you now putting your stamp on such a practice?”

“Moving forward, we need to see that the holder of the office of president treats his deputy with decorum, and if there are disagreements, they should be in their boardroom, not out in the public. And if the situation becomes untenable, then they can vacate and let other people carry on.”

Ruto has been asked to resign if dissatisfied with the runnings of the government at whose pleasure he serves.

Last week, the second in command downplayed reports that a section of members of cabinet dared him to resign during a tense cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Daily Nation reported on Friday that during the meeting chaired by the president, the DP was put on the defense over polarising premature campaigns witnessed over the recent past.

According to the local daily, some CSs scolded the DP over what they termed as divisive campaigns in which the second in command and his Tanga Tanga allies are on record demonizing their colleagues in government.

