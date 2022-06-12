Azimio’s Martha Karua Abandons Vehicle, Campaigns On Foot In Ruto’s Home Turf

Azimio La Umoja Deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua has thrown social media into a frenzy after she abandoned her campaign convoy and walked for kilometers while wooing voters in Eldoret town.

Karua who is on a vote hunting mission in DP Ruto’s tuff walked for close to five kilometers accompanied by other Azimio-affiliated leaders.

In videos shared on social media, residents are captured singing and chanting to songs and dancing with boda boda riders accompanying Karua as she maneuvers through the estates.

Martha Karua walking on the streets of Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sKjpob2ozr — Mac Otani 🇰🇪 (@MacOtani) June 12, 2022

He is set to address a rally at Huruma grounds in Eldoret. Earlier, she attended a church service at PCEA church.

Eldoret town in DP William Ruto’s home turf and Karua receiving such an astounding reception proves democracy is working with different leaders allowed to sell their agendas to the people before elections.

On the other hand, Azimio’s presidential running mate Raila Odinga is in Machakos County where he is set to hold a series of rallies.

He was accompanied by Wiper Party Boss Kalonzo Musyoka, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, and Peter Kenneth among other leaders.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...