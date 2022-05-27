KALRO Disowns Hacked KARI Website Displaying Porn

The Kenya Agricultural Research Institute website appears to have been hacked and filled with porn content. However, the incident is spewing confusion given that the organization officially changed its name to the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Institute (KALRO)

The organization has distanced itself from the KARI website, saying it stopped using the domain in 2014 after a merger with the Coffee Research Foundation and the Kenya Sugar Research Foundation.

A Facebook user, Ruth Mwebesa asked the organization to report the website as it has been displaying porn content and adverts.

A KARLO representative told The Standard that the organization was now using a new domain karlo.org.

“Someone hijacked our old domains, and decided to publish obscene content. We had filed a report with the DCI, and we’ll follow up on the progress, especially now that the old website is causing us a lot of reputational harm,” said the KALRO representative.

He added that the director general was set to give a comprehensive response on the matter as it had harmed the organization’s reputation.

“The best response would come from our director-general [Eliud Kiplimo Kireger]. Kindly write an email addressed to him, and he will delegate the function of responding to the communications department,” the representative said.

As of this morning, the porn content was still up. It is also not clear who currently owns the domain as KARLO claims to have abandoned the old website. Any domain requires annual renewal.

