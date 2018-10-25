Kariobangi Sharks’ Eric Kapaito Named KPL Most Valuable Player For 2018

Kariobangi Sharks’ forward Eric Kapaito has been crowned the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) most valuable player for the just ended 2018 season.
Kapaito who also bagged the golden boot for scoring 17 goals, ward off competition from last season’s MVP Mile Madoya of Zoo and Mathare United’s Cliff Nyakeya.
It was a superb night for prodigy who also named the new player of the year.
For his effort, Kapaito pocketed close to Ksh 2 million.
Nyakeya was crowned midfielder of the year while Bandari FC Congolese defender Felly Mulumba was named the best defender.
Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr was named the coach of the year for winning the KPL title but none of their players won any individual awards.
The Awards
Most Improved Assistant Referee – Gilbert Cheruiyot
Most Improved Center Referee – Davies Omweno
Team Manager of The Year – Vincent Okello – Mathare United
Fair Play Team of The Year – Gor Mahia
Fair Play Player of The Year – Mike Madoya – Zoo FC
New Player of The Year – Eric Kapaito – Kariobangi Sharks
Midfielder of The Year – Cliff Nyakeya – Mathare United
Defender of The Year – Felly Mulumba – Bandari FC
Golden Glove – Faruk Shikhalo – Bandari FC
Golden Boot – Eric Kapaito – Kariobangi Sharks
Coach of The Year – Dylan Kerr – Gor Mahia
Chairman’s Award – GMT Otieno
Most Valuable Player – Eric Kapaito – Kariobangi Sharks
