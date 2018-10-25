Kariobangi Sharks’ Eric Kapaito Named KPL Most Valuable Player For 2018

Kariobangi Sharks’ forward Eric Kapaito has been crowned the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) most valuable player for the just ended 2018 season.

Kapaito who also bagged the golden boot for scoring 17 goals, ward off competition from last season’s MVP Mile Madoya of Zoo and Mathare United’s Cliff Nyakeya.

It was a superb night for prodigy who also named the new player of the year.

For his effort, Kapaito pocketed close to Ksh 2 million.

Nyakeya was crowned midfielder of the year while Bandari FC Congolese defender Felly Mulumba was named the best defender.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr was named the coach of the year for winning the KPL title but none of their players won any individual awards.

The Awards

Most Improved Assistant Referee – Gilbert Cheruiyot

Most Improved Center Referee – Davies Omweno

Team Manager of The Year – Vincent Okello – Mathare United

Fair Play Team of The Year – Gor Mahia

Fair Play Player of The Year – Mike Madoya – Zoo FC

New Player of The Year – Eric Kapaito – Kariobangi Sharks

Midfielder of The Year – Cliff Nyakeya – Mathare United

Defender of The Year – Felly Mulumba – Bandari FC

Golden Glove – Faruk Shikhalo – Bandari FC

Golden Boot – Eric Kapaito – Kariobangi Sharks

Coach of The Year – Dylan Kerr – Gor Mahia

Chairman’s Award – GMT Otieno

Most Valuable Player – Eric Kapaito – Kariobangi Sharks

