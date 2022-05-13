Kariobangi Sharks Dish Out Walkover To Leopards

Kariobangi Sharks have chickened out of their Saturday league match against AFC Leopards.

In a statement to the media the Slum Boys said they would give further details about the boycott.

Sharks joins Mathare United in boycotting FKF Caretaker Committee Premier League games with the latter already given out three walkovers.

Read: Kariobangi Sharks Land Sponsorship Deal After 19 Year Wait

Kenya is serving a FIFA suspension over government interference.

This means Kenyan clubs cannot participate in international games and the league can pass for friendly games.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...