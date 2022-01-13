in NEWS

Kariobangi Scrap Metal Dealer Arrested After Disassembled Car Parts Discovered in Yard

Scrap Metal Discovered at Kariobangi Yard. [Courtesy]

After dozens of disassembled motor vehicle parts were discovered at his yard along Mombasa Road, police officials have arrested a Nairobi-based scrap metal trader.

“Dozens of motor vehicle parts that had been deconstructed into pieces from vehicles whose owners could not be immediately determined were recovered,” said a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday morning.

The suspect, Moses Ndegwa, was arrested following the raid at a scrap metal yard close to Kariobangi Light Industries and a lorry full of the vehicles-turned pieces recovered.

Sleuths raided the yard following a tipoff from members of the public about three vehicles; a Toyota DX 102, Toyota 110, and a Pajero, being driven into the scrap metal yard before they were hurriedly dismantled by a pool of mechanics.

“In an elaborate operation by the highly skilled craftsmen, the vehicles were deconstructed into pieces under the cover of darkness and by 4am, were already loaded into a lorry ready for the lucrative scrap metal market. The skillful mechanics left little trace of their trade and it would take a genius to establish that vehicles had been chopped into pieces a night before at the yard, that operates as a welding workshop during the day,” added DCI.

Responding to the tipoff, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives redirected the shipment which is believed to have been headed to a destination along Mombasa, to Buruburu Police Station.

Ndegwa who is in custody will be questioned in depth about his trade and his associates.

Other investigations are being conducted in the hopes of apprehending more suspects involved to the matter.

