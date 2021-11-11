Karen Residents Alarmed Over Suspicious DP Ruto ‘Visitors’ Roaming Around Posh Estate

Nairobi’s Karen residents are now complaining over strangers roaming around the posh estate in the name of being Deputy President William Ruto’s visitors.

In a letter to the country’s second in command, Karen Residents Association Chairman James Hirst said his office had received numerous complaints from residents over increased insecurity and noise in the area due to the high number of people visiting the DP’s residence.

“We hereby write to notify your office of constant complaints from our members residing along the Karen Road and residents commuting via the same route and the adjacent.

“We have received complaints of insecurity, noise and traffic gridlock attributed to entourages entering your official residence. Residents have complained of rising cases of mugging along the route conducted by aliens masquerading as visitors to your residence,” the letter dated November 9, 2021 reads.

The chairperson noted that the association is highly alarmed by the ever-presence of suspicious persons roaming around the area against its rules on loitering.

Further, the residents expressed their frustrations over a rampant traffic gridlock caused as a result of visitors parking on the roadsides and wayleaves awaiting clearance to the official residence of the DP.

“This has caused unbearable inconvenience to residents commuting along the Karen road and adjoining lanes,” Hirst added.

In the letter copied to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the association wants the DP to address the issues raised as a matter of urgency “to safeguard and restore peace and tranquility in our neighborhood.”

The DP, who is eyeing the presidency in 2022, has been using the Karen residence for consultative meetings with groups from various parts of the country as the polls draw closer.

