Heavily Pregnant Karen Nyamu Getting Cozy with New Man (Photos)

Heavily pregnant socialite turned politician Karen Nyamu has been captured getting cozy with a new man.

In photos shared by a close source to Kahawa Tungu, Nyamu who wants to be Nairobi’s Senator was captured kissing a mystery man in the car.

The man in question is Umoja 1 MCA aspirant Mugambi Macharia aka Ronaldo.

Notably, Nyamu is heavily pregnant with musician Samidoh’s second child. They had their first child together in November 2020.

However, Nyamu has another child with DJ Saint Kevin popularly known as DJ Saint.

In August last year, the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company director Karen Nyamu accused Samidoh of physical assault.

In a series of videos on Instagram, the politician claimed Samidoh punched her in the face for allegedly being in the coastal city of Mombasa with another man. She claimed that her baby daddy showed up at her house unannounced.

“I was hiding in one of the bathrooms. He was not supposed to come,” she said.







According to the soon-to-be mother of three, Samidoh is an insecure man who is always suspicious of other men.

“Every time he sees me with a man he assumes I’m cheating,” Karen complained as she noted that she was in Mombasa for work.

She also claimed that the Ndiri Mutwe singer smashed her iPhone 12 Pro Max in the bathroom because she apparently uses it to communicate with other men. “He has smashed my phone in the bathroom. Samidoh you will buy me another phone,” she said.

