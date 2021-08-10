Karen Nyamu Accuses Baby Daddy Samidoh of Assault Over Alleged Infidelity (Video)

Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company director Karen Nyamu has accused her child’s father of assaulting her.

The former Nairobi Woman Rep aspirant raved about her lover and Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh, on Instagram live.

In a series of videos seen by this writer, the politician claimed Samidoh punched her in the face for allegedly being in the coastal city of Mombasa with another man.

Karen who is allegedly three months with their second child said the Mugithii sensation showed up to her house unannounced.

“I was hiding in one of the bathrooms. He was not supposed to come,” she said.

According to the soon to be mother of three, Samidoh is an insecure man who is always suspicious of other men.

“Every time he sees me with a man he assumes I’m cheating,” Karen complained as she noted that she was in Mombasa for work.

She also claimed that the Ndiri Mutwe singer smashed her iPhone 12 Pro Max in the bathroom because she apparently uses it to communicate with other men.

“He has smashed my phone in the bathroom. Samidoh you will buy me another phone,” she said.

Karen who is likely to take a stab at the Nairobi Woman Rep seat one more time said she will be making a police report today (Tuesday).

“This is unacceptable. As women we have to teach these men a lesson. I will be making a police report,” she continued as claimed Samidoh pulled her hair.

She also cautioned men that just because they are having carnal knowledge with a woman, it does not mean that they own them.

“Go beat your wife. There is a reason why I am not married,” she said.

Samidoh and Karen first popped into the limelight last year after she claimed that he was not acknowledging their son.

The story spread like wildfire forcing Samidoh who doubles as a police officer to apologize to his wife.

“I now apologize to you my fans for setting a bad example. I take full responsibility for my mistakes which I regret. We have had our own shares of ups and downs but we are stronger and happy together,” his apology read in part.

Karen would later allege that she did not know that the hitmaker was a married man.

