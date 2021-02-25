Karen MCA David Mberia Risks 3 Years In Jail For Receiving Ksh1.7 Million Bribe

A Nairobi Member of County Assembly David Mberia has been found guilty in Ksh1.7 million graft case.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday by a Nairobi Court, the Karen MCA was found guilty of demanding and receiving Ksh1.7 million bribe from Samuel Maina Kiragu, one of the owners of Kiragu Waichahi Private School, to resolve a land dispute.

Senior Principal Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, however, acquitted Mberia’s co-accused MCAs Jared Okode (Mathare North Ward) and Abraham Mwangi (Woodley).

The magistrate ruled that the prosecution did not establish a case against the two.

The magistrate barred Mberia from holding public office and fined him Ksh700,000 or serve a three-year jail term for the offence.

The MCAs, who are members of the Culture and Social Services Committee, were arrested in April 2019.

They were charged that on diverse dates between April 4 and April 8, 2019, they conspired to commit an offence of corruption by receiving a bribe of Ksh1 million from Kiragu to allegedly influence the outcome of an inquiry that was to be carried out by the committee.

Mberia was also charged individually that on April 25, 2019 at City Hall lounge, he requested for a financial advantage of Ksh1.7 million from the businessman.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu