Karen Hospital Sues Patient Abandoned By Family Over Sh23 Million Medical Bill

Karen Hospital has taken to court a patient abandoned in hospital by family In 2019 over a Sh23 million medical bill.

Jackyline Nelima Mutaki was admitted on February 16, 2019 for an elective CS procedure but there were complications, leaving her incapacitated.

“The routine preparation for CS spinal anaesthesia was administered but she had complications,” the hospital said.

In an affidavit, hospital CEO Dr Juliet Gikonyo said the patient was transferred to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and has for the past year been undergoing physiotherapy and treatment for recurrent chest pains.

Read: We Won’t Allow Anyone to Criticise Us Without Our Permission – Karen Hospital

“The respondent has been undergoing physiotherapy and occupational therapy to date which activities have caused the hospital bill to skyrocket a tune of Sh 23,700,549,” Dr Gikonyo said.

Now, the hospital wants Ms Nelima discharged for home-based care or transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) which is more affordable.

“The hospital bill is too high for the patient or family to pay and Karen Hospital can no longer afford to keep her in their facility,” the hospital said.

The hospital argued that they have for a long time tried to trace Nelima’s family but their efforts have proved futile.

Read Also: Papa Shirandula’s Widow Accuses Karen Hospital Of Negligence Says Actor Died In Car

As such, the facility wants the court to allow them to discharge the patient.

Justice James Makau had previously directed the hospital to serve Nelima but today’s hearing could not proceed as she could not be served with the petition due to her condition.

Justice Makau instead said he will hear an application to amend the case.

The case will be mentioned on September 23.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu