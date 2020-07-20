Karen Hospital Responds After Papa Shirandula’s Widow Accused Facility Of Negligence

The Karen Hospital management has dismissed claims of negligence after actor Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula passed away at the facility.

On Monday morning, the deceased’s wife Beatrice Andega accused the hospital of negligence leading to her husband’s death.

Ms Andega said that the hospital medics did not attend to Papa in time as he died in the car when she rushed him to the hospital after developing breathing problems on Saturday morning.

“They didn’t consider his condition an emergency and he died while we were waiting… he died in the car, he was yet to be admitted,” she said.

She further revealed that the hospital only carried out a Covid-19 test on Papa and ignored pneumonia and malaria.

“When he went to hospital, he requested for three tests of malaria, pneumonia and Covid-19 but the hospital concentrated only on Covid and ignored the rest,” Ms Andega added.

But according to Karen Hospital CEO Juliet Nyaga, the reports in the media were unsubstantiated.

“Our attention has been drawn to the live, online and print media coverage where statements of allegations of negligence by The Karen Hospital have been broadcasted and promoted by the media houses with absolute ignorance to validate or and confirm facts with the Hospital or circumstances for the occurrence,” Ms Nyaga said in a statement.

She further noted that the facility continues to give its patients and staff the highest quality of services especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Nyaga also urged the media to refrain from publishing stories related to the hospital.

“The Karen Hospital requests that all media refrain from communicating unsubstantiated claims about The Karen Hospital to the general public and invite you to contact the undersigned for any verification/validation of any adverse information your staff may come across,” she continued.

Papa Shirandula was laid to rest on Monday morning at his Nanderema home, Funyula in Busia County.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu