Karen Hospital, Patient Disagree On Sh23 Million Hospital Bill

There is no resolution in sight as Karen Hospital fails to agree with the family of a patient who owes the facility Sh23 million in hospital bills.

The health facility and Jackyline Nelima Mutaki’s family were supposed to settle the matter out of court.

Karen Hospital’s CEO Dr Juliet Gikonyo said that they want Ms Nelima who has been admitted in the hospital since 2019, released for home care or transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Read: Karen Hospital Sues Patient Abandoned By Family Over Sh23 Million Medical Bill

Dr Gikonyo told the court that the patient had complications as medics administered anaesthesia.

“The routine preparation for CS spinal anaesthesia was administered but she had complications,” the hospital said.

Since then, Nelima has been in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and has for the past year been undergoing physiotherapy and treatment for recurrent chest pains.

Read Also: Moi-era Politician Hosea Kiplagat’s Karen Home To Be Auctioned Over Ksh378 Million Debt

“The respondent has been undergoing physiotherapy and occupational therapy to date which activities have caused the hospital bill to skyrocket a tune of Sh 23,700,549,” Dr Gikonyo swore.

The hospital told the court that they have tried tracing her family but to no avail.

But according to Nelima’s husband, Michael Omusula, it was due to the hospital’s negligence that the former is still in the hospital.

Read Also: We Won’t Allow Anyone to Criticise Us Without Our Permission – Karen Hospital

Mr Omusula told the court that following the complications his spouse’s blood pressure was too low. The hospital went ahead and delivered the baby while she was still unconscious.

He argued that the hospital owes Nelima a duty of care seeing as her condition deteriorated due to negligence on the part of the hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu