Karatina Residents Stage Demonstrations Following MP Gachagua’s Arrest

Karatina residents have staged protests following the arrest of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua by sleuths from the DCI.

The residents were captured burning tyres with the Nairobi-Nyeri highway blocked in photos and videos circulated on social media.

Some are carrying placards calling for the release of the MP whose arrest they term a witch hunt.

Mathira residents demanding their 12B shillings from Rigathi Gachagua . They have also made it clear that Mathira is not on trial…..This is a matter between an individual and the state he swindled money. pic.twitter.com/HPLatQIAGf — Simon Wachiuri, HSC. (@Its_Wachiuri) July 23, 2021

Gachagua was arrested in the wee hours of Friday morning where dozens of detectives raided his home in Nyeri.

Read: Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua Arrested

Reports indicated that he was being arrested for money laundering charges thus was driven from Nyeri to Nairobi.

“As predicted two dozens of DCI officers raided my Nyeri home and arrested me to face trumped-up charges of money laundering. I am being driven to Nairobi at reckless speed to spend the weekend in the cells. I am happy it is finally over. It has been two years of hell; being arrested and released, writing countless statements, being prosecuted in the media, intimidation and harassment to me and my family,” he wrote on Facebook.

Gachagua further likened his arrest to Jubilee Party loss during the Kiamba by-election adding that he is being targetted for being DP Ruto’s ally.

Read Also: Detectives Unmask Web Of 40 Companies Allegedly Used By Rigathi Gachagua To Win Tenders In Ksh12 Billion Saga

“I appreciate it is their bitterness with the loss of the Kiambaa by-election. Though I played a minimal role, I had no vote. Will you arrest all voters of Kiambaa? Kiambaa was just the tip of the iceberg, the handshake state faces a humiliating defeat in 2022.” he said.

Gachagua is currently at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi awaiting charges against him.

