Suspect in Catherine Nyokabi Killing Karani Denies Involvement in her Death

Evans Karani, the prime suspect in the murder of his lover, Catherine Nyokabi, has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

The 38-year-old appeared before Justice Mary Kasango in a virtual session.

Before the charges were read to Karani in Swahili, the court warned that he would be sentenced to death if he entered a guilty plea.

Karani will remain in remand at Nairobi Remand Prison pending his bail ruling on June 2.

The murder suspect was supposed to take plea on Tuesday but could not as he did not have legal representation.

Kiambu Law Courts Deputy Registrar, Wilson Radin, directed that the suspect be provided with a lawyer to facilitate the trial.

The accused’s lawyer, M. Njehu, asked the Prosecution to provide him with witness statements and documentary evidence that the prosecution wishes to rely on in pursuit of the case.

Njehu also requested the court to grant his client reasonable bail terms.

A mental assessment test carried out at the Kiambu Level 5 Hospital last week revealed that the accused was fit to stand trial.

On April 19, Karani shocked Kenyans when he asked Thika Senior Resident Magistrate Oscar Wanyanga for a quick sentencing to avoid wasting time.

An autopsy report showed that Nyokabi, a mother of one, died of blunt force trauma.

Karani had earlier baffled detectives after he confessed to the macabre murder.

On the material day, he told officers, he asked to meet his ex-lover in Ndarugo later that evening. Nyokabi obliged and walked into Karani’s death trap.

After getting her intoxicated, he killed her in his vehicle and later tried to dump her body but the vehicle got stuck in the mud.

He left the scene of incident and headed to his hide-out in Kimbo, Githurai, where he was arrested.

