Murder Suspect Karani Asked To Make Confession In Front Of Estranged Wife

Evans Karani, a Kiambu businessman who confessed to killing his 24-year-old girlfriend, wanted to make his confession in front of his estranged wife.

According to the Nation, the police gave the murder suspect the option of calling a friend or a lawyer but he chose to have the mother of his five children present.

In her presence, Karani who also ran a sand brokers business narrated how he tortured Catherine Nyokabi to death last week on Wednesday.

Karani told investigators that he had dated the deceased, a mother of one, for at least four years but she was allegedly unfaithful to him.

Last week, he told the police, he asked Nyokabi to delete a photo of her alleged lover because it hurt his feelings.

Read: Kiambu Businessman Evans Karani Who Confessed to Killing Lover Asks for Quick Sentencing

But Nyokabi who left behind a 6-year-old child declined to get rid of the photo.

Karani’s initial plan was to get out of the way of the other man but later changed his mind and instead chose to eliminate Nyokabi.

On the material day, he told officers, he asked to meet his ex-lover in Ndarugo later that evening. Nyokabi obliged and walked into Karani’s death trap.

When she was completely intoxicated, the suspect is said to have strangled her using his belt and then a rope.

Upon finishing the job, Karani who also runs a transport business drove to Tola Estate in Witeithie, Juja constituency where he intended to dump her body. His car got stuck in the mud and it is here that he mutilated her body and dumped it in the mud.

Read Also: Kiambu Businessman Evans Karani Confesses To Killing Girlfriend Nyokabi Over Infidelity

Her remains would be found by residents who alerted the police.

Upon completion of his confession, his wife said, “I know him, he cannot hurt a fly.”

Appearing before Thika court before Magistrate Oscar Wanyaga, Karani asked for quick sentencing.

He will be held for 14 more days as police conclude investigations and as he undergoes a psych evaluation.

The case will be mentioned on May 3, 2021.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu