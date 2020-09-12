Kapseret Residents Barricade Road Leading To Oscar Sudi’s Home As Police Throng Area (Photos)

Kapseret residents on Friday night barricaded roads leading to their MP, Oscar Sudi’s home.

They were trying to block police officers from accessing the lawmaker’s home.

Last evening, Sudi claimed police had been seen in the nearby town and were seeking to arrest him.

“Once again Police Officers have been spotted in Kapseret Shopping Centre searching every car that passes by. I understand the sleuths are coming for me. #AllMothersAreEqual,” he tweeted.

Once again Police Officers have been spotted in Kapseret Shopping Centre searching every car that passes by. I understand the sleuths are coming for me. #AllMothersAreEqual — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) September 11, 2020

It is said that at least 100 police officers surrounded the MP’s home but later retreated after their search for him bore no fruits.

On Friday while addressing a sizeable crowd in Eldoret, Sudi asked investigative agencies to contact him instead of dispatching officers in the night as it happened on Thursday night.

Then, Sudi said, four police cars were again spotted in the nearby town.

“Two lorries ferrying police officers are currently at Kapseret Shopping Centre while two cars are now at my gate,” he wrote.

The legislator has been on the spot over remarks touching on former first lady, Mama Ngina.

According to the deputy president William Ruto ally, the meaning of his message was lost in translation hence nothing to apologize for.

“I was very surprised to see so many people agitated that I referred to women’s breasts, it is even in the bible, that was not an insult, I will apologise once people show me where I went wrong,” he said.

Yesterday he told President Uhuru Kenyatta that they were “equal” since he responded to the Mama Ngina slur.

Uhuru said, “Wale watu washenzi wanaenda huko wakitukana mama yangu, waambieni wakatukane mama zao wachaane na mama yangu (the silly people insulting my mother, tell them to insult their mothers instead.”

In response, Sudi said: “Yesterday President Kenyatta responded to what I had said and we are now equal. That debate will not end there but I will continue to speak out my mind just like other Kenyans should do.”

Here are pictures from last night’s goings-on:

Over 100 police officers have camped at Oscar Sudi's Kapseret home. The have broken into his house, searched but have not found him. We remain Unbowed

"Kapseret" pic.twitter.com/iRu1OMDSuq — Lawi Kiplagat Cherop (@LawiCherop) September 12, 2020

When there is No justice 🇰🇪the people just like in kapseret will protect their leaders .Long live Oscar Sudi #Eldoret pic.twitter.com/StcRtSbkHa — njamba ya ruriri (@NjambaYaNgai) September 11, 2020

Happening Now…… Guy's Kapseret Member of parliament Hon. Oscar Sudi is safe. Police have Retreated as Neighbours Protect their Son from Nightime Harassment.

Liwe liwalo tuko chonjo kbsa… THANK YOU ALL… pic.twitter.com/edJUBnJUqo — Enoch Cheruiyot (@EnochCheruiyot6) September 11, 2020

This is what is going in Hon.Oscar Sudi residence,kapseret!! This is purely malice arrest! pic.twitter.com/13mw0VjcVn — Cosmas Chelimo (@ChelimoJr) September 11, 2020

