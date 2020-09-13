Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi Surrenders To The Police

Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has surrendered to the police at Langas Police Station in Eldoret.

Sudi had allegedly gone into hiding after police camped in his home last night seeking to arrest him over hate speech and incitement remarks.

“As a law abiding citizen I have presented myself at Langas Police Station early this morning even before the officers arrive. It was unnecessary to be treated with a lot of drama by sending contingent of police officers to my home. I was away the time police arrived at my place. Thank you all for standing with me,” he posted on Facebook.

He was accompanied by MPs Didmus Barasa, Caleb Kostany, Cornelius Serem, Governor Stephen Sang and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei.

Sudi is said to have insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina last week.

“I want to tell Uhuru clearly that this country does not belong to you or Mama Ngina. This Kenya does not belong to Muhoho Kenyatta. This country belongs to the over 50 million Kenyans,” Sudi said on Monday.

Speaking from his home on Wednesday, the fiery legislator has denied making “obscene” remarks and rubbished claims that he is Deputy President William Ruto’s mouthpiece.

“Let them tell me my mistake. All mothers are the same and we respect them but I did not abuse anyone,” he said.

He also told leaders rebuking him to apologize to him for misunderstanding his remarks.

“They gathered in big numbers to confront me but I want to tell them that I did not abuse anyone. They should instead apologise to me for not understanding what I said,” he said.

“…it is even in the bible, that was not an insult, I will apologise once people show me where I went wrong.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu