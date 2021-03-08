Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto Arrested

Kapenguria Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Moroto was arrested on Sunday evening while visiting evicted families from the controversial Trans Nzoia scheme.

According to the Standard, the MP was nabbed by DCI detectives from Endebess Sub County led by Endebess DCIO Peter Ochieng.

The lawmaker was heading to Kitale and on the way to check on the plight of evicted families when he was stopped and ordered to surrender.

“The officers blocked our car and said the MP is under arrest. The officers claimed they had a warrant of arrest dated back in 2017,” the MP’s aide is quoted by the publication.

Further reports indicate that the MP is currently held at Endebess police station although the reason behind his arrest is yet to be established.

“It is true that the MP has been arrested and is being held at Endebess police station. We were with the MP when they arrested him,” the publication further reads.

Last year, the MP made headlines when he asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to come clean on the theft of COVID-19 funds that had been unearthed.

According to the MP, those who were responsible for the theft of COVID-19 funds received some form of protection from the state hence he asked the head of State to crack the whip on those who would be found guilty.

