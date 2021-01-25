Kapedo To Be Declared A Disturbed Area, Dusk Till Dawn Curfew To Be Enforced

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has announced that Kapedo will be declared a Disturbed area following the recent cases of insecurity in the region.
In addition, the CS revealed that dusk till dawn curfew will be gazetted and enforced to enhance security operations.
“We want to deal with the menace once and for all. We will have to deal with the criminals behind this issue who include leaders,” said Matiang’i.
Following the increased insecurity in Kapedo that has left close to 10 people dead, Teachers Unions had also threatened to withdraw their staffers from the region.
Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) together with the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) have called on teachers to pack their luggage and leave the region should the state fail to restore security.
The Unions further issued an ultimatum to the government to restore calm in the area within 7 days.
“I’m asking teachers wherever they are, if you feel your life is in danger, very quickly collect your luggage and come to the director’s office as soon as possible,” said KNUT Baringo branch Secretary Joshua Cheptarus.
Last week, an IEBC commissioner among six other people were killed at Arabal sub-location in Baringo County.
The staffer, Brian Silale served as Tiaty Constituency Administrative Assistant and was abducted alongside five other people at Chemolingot shopping centre on Tuesday at about 3pm before he was found dead the following morning.
The bodies of the six were picked by police officers and taken to the Baringo County Referral Hospital morgue.
The killings have been linked to banditry activities in the region.
Speaking to members of the press on Wednesday, Rift Valley Regional Commander George Natembeya said an unconfirmed number of bandits had attacked the Arabal area, making away with 50 heads of cattle.
The police boss said the bandits were pursued by over 70 police officers and in the resulting exchange of fire, some lives were lost with five men in uniform also sustaining injuries.
Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamtet was ideally arrested two days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i confirmed that the government was pursuing leaders linked to insecurity in the Northern Kenya region.
