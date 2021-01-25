Kapedo To Be Declared A Disturbed Area, Dusk Till Dawn Curfew To Be Enforced

“I’m asking teachers wherever they are, if you feel your life is in danger, very quickly collect your luggage and come to the director’s office as soon as possible,” said KNUT Baringo branch Secretary Joshua Cheptarus.

Last week, an IEBC commissioner among six other people were killed at Arabal sub-location in Baringo County.

The staffer, Brian Silale served as Tiaty Constituency Administrative Assistant and was abducted alongside five other people at Chemolingot shopping centre on Tuesday at about 3pm before he was found dead the following morning.

The bodies of the six were picked by police officers and taken to the Baringo County Referral Hospital morgue.

The killings have been linked to banditry activities in the region.

Speaking to members of the press on Wednesday, Rift Valley Regional Commander George Natembeya said an unconfirmed number of bandits had attacked the Arabal area, making away with 50 heads of cattle.

The police boss said the bandits were pursued by over 70 police officers and in the resulting exchange of fire, some lives were lost with five men in uniform also sustaining injuries.

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamtet was ideally arrested two days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i confirmed that the government was pursuing leaders linked to insecurity in the Northern Kenya region.

