Kapedo Attacks : Tiaty MP William Kamket Grilled Again

Tiaty MP William Kamketwas on Saturday grilled again by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over Kapedo attacks, a week after he was arrested in connection to the same.

The legislator was grilled for over five hours according to Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya, and expected back on February 11.

Kamket was arrested after he joined leaders from Baringo and West Pokot Counties to criticize ongoing security operation in the volatile Kapedo area.

The clashes in Kapedo have led to the killing of GSU Deputy Operations Director, Emadau Temako, in Kapedo, Turkana County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has issued a stern warning against leaders from Northern Kenya following rising ethnic tension in the region.

“We are in hot pursuit of some people including leaders. It cannot happen that you murder security officers under the disguise of cattle rustling. We will collect every one of them including leaders,” said Matiang’i.

Matiang’i has declared Kapedo a Disturbed area following the recent cases of insecurity in the region.

In addition, the CS announced a dusk till dawn curfew to enhance security operations.

“We want to deal with the menace once and for all. We will have to deal with the criminals behind this issue who include leaders,” said Matiang’i.

At least 10 people have died in the clashess.

