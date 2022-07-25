Kanze Dena Says Special Prayer for President Uhuru During Thanksgiving Ceremony

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena on Sunday said a special prayer for her boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony held at the State House, Kanze prayed that no harm befalls the head of state and his family as he retires.

“Your Excellency as we finish we just want to ask that the Lord will bless you, that the Lord will keep you, that the Lord will strengthen your cords, that the Lord will enlarge your territory altogether with your family that no pestilence will come before you. That a thousand may fall on your right-hand side and ten thousand will fall on the left-hand side but no harm will come upon you,” she said.

The former Citizen TV news anchor thanked President Uhuru for giving his staff the opportunity to serve.

She also stated that the president will be dearly missed by his staff and the country at large.

“You have given us the opportunity to shine in the international market, you have given us an opportunity to be known as Kenya, we thank you. May God bless you and your family,” she said.

Kanze also thanked President Uhuru for appointing her the first female spokesperson in the country.

“Thank you for helping me write history and I do not take it for granted and for PSCU they want to say a special thank you because you have enabled them to carry out their mandate,” she added.

On his part, the outgoing head of state thanked his staff for helping him deliver on his mandate.

“On my own behalf, the First Lady and my entire family, we are grateful to all of you, all departments of State House, for we have worked very well together. We shall miss each one of you, and we will carry fond memories of working together in the service of our nation.

He added: “It has, indeed, been a great pleasure and a great joy working with you because if you are working in an environment where you are happy, you are also able to deliver.”

