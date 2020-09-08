KANU Resolves To Expel MP Johanna Ng’eno Over Attack On Uhuru, First Family

Independency party KANU has resolved to expel Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno over recent attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family.

In a statement on Tuesday, KANU Secretary General Nick Salat, while apologising to the Head of State on behalf of the party, said the party has severed links with the MP over the remarks deemed offensive.

“The way Johanna Ngeno has behaved; we have no choice as KANU but to part ways with him. He has to go back and seek the mandate of the people of Emuar Dikirr,” said Salat.

Nick Salat: The way Johanna Ngeno has behaved; we have no choice as KANU but to part ways with him. He has to go back and seek the mandate of the people of Emuar Dikirr. #GetTheWholeStory pic.twitter.com/SO8QvlIg4w — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) September 8, 2020

Nge’no had on Sunday hit out at President Kenyatta for what he termed as humiliating his deputy, who worked day and night to help the Jubilee party ascend to power.

In his rant, in which he severally referred to the Kenyatta family and Uhuru’s mother Mama Ngina, Ng’eno told the President to finish his term and go to his Gatundu home.

Read: MP Oscar Sudi Defends Self After DP Ruto’s Call For Allies Not To Disrespect Uhuru

“You are not Kenya and Kenya is nor Kenyatta’s or Mama Ngina’s land. This land belongs to 47 million Kenyans, you cannot run it as you wish,” the legislator said.

The MP was arrested on Monday and was charged today with hate speech and conduct likely to result in breach of peace

He denied the charges and will spend two more days at Nakuru Central Police Station as Nakuru Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui pushed his bond ruling to Thursday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu