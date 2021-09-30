KANU Pledges to Engage Other Parties as Delegates Endorse Gideon Moi for Presidency

KANU delegates on Thursday unanimously endorsed party chairman Gideon Moi for the presidency in the General Election scheduled for August 9, 2022.

In the event held at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, more than 3,000 delegates further gave Gideon a go-ahead to form alliances with other parties with a view of winning the poll.

The proposal was moved by party Secretary General Nick Salat and endorsed by all the delegates attending the event.

Read: Governor Lonyangapuo Quits Kanu Over Frustrations from Party Leadership

“Thus special delegates resolve as that Gideon Moi is hereby nominated as the Presidential candidate for the 2022 General,” Salat said.

Gideon Moi accepted the nomination saying he is up to the task to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The event was attended by the political elite including ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress, and a section of Jubilee lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kieleweke camp.

Gideon is a member of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that is made up of Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Also Read: OKA Is Solid – Gideon Moi Dispels Rumours of Cracks in Coalition

The alliance is yet to settle on one candidate who will fly its flag in the 2022 presidential polls.

However, the leaders are said to be in talks with Raila for a possible partnership ahead of the polls, a scheme aimed at blocking Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party from ascending to power.

Gideon, the youngest son of late President Daniel Arap Moi, was in February this year endorsed by his family as their political heir.

Speaking during the burial of Moi, the former Head of State’s eldest son Raymond handed Gideon the late’s famous ‘Fimbo ya Nyanyo’ and asked him to fill their departed father’s political shoes.

Moi, who ruled Kenya for nearly three decades, died on February 4, 2020, of an unspecified illness.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...