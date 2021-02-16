KANU MCAs In Baringo File Petition To Overturn Rejection Of BBI Bill

A section of Baringo MCAs from KANU have filed a petition to overturn the rejection of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill by the county assembly.

The MCAs are said to have filed the petition on Monday, at Kabarnet High Court through their lawyer Gordon Ogolla.

The MCAs cited the lack of public participation among the electorate hence term the process an illegality.

Led by Nominated MCA Betty Birchogo, the MCAs want the views of the people included in the bill.

“The views of those members were not the views of the people of Baringo…people of Baringo want public participation, that’s what we want, let these people say Yes or No,” said Ms. Birchogo.

Read: Baringo Becomes First County Assembly To Reject BBI Bill

Last week, Baringo became the first County Assembly to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2020, after a chaotic session.

30 MCAs voting no and only 5 voted yes. Five ward representatives did not participate in the Thursday exercise.

Chaos erupted immediately the counting process was completed, forcing police officers to lob teargas canisters into the assembly. Read Also: Drama At Baringo County Assembly As Jubilee, KANU MCAs Fight Over BBI Bill (Video) This forced MCAs and members of the press who were covering the proceedings to scamper for safety. Weighing in on the issue, Raymond Moi, Rongai MP and former President Daniel Moi’s son faulted the MCAs for rejecting the bill yet the area was poor. “Mimi nashangaa na hii watu wa Baringo. Hii Baringo ni county yenye umaskini sana na wanakataa BBI,” he said. He however faced backlash with social media users demanding to know what he had accomplished for the region considerin g the fact that his father had ruled the country as President for 24 years. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu