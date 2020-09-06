Kanu Condemned For Expelling Four Female West Pokot MCAs Over Misconduct

Women leaders from West Pokot are protesting the expulsion of their colleagues over misconduct and going against party guidelines.

The four nominated members of the county assembly were from the Gideon Moi-led KANU party.

They were: Grace Rengei, Jackline Ripoo, Nancy Chombir and Josephine Chepurum.

They are said to have received their letters of expulsion from party secretary general Nick Salat.

Read: ICDC Board Chair Benard Muteti Kicked Out As Former EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo, KANU SG Nick Salat Land State Appointments

Salat cited failure to adhere to the loyalty pledge, failure to defend and promote the party positions, refusal to remit monthly membership subscription fee, as some of the grounds for their expulsion.

According to Rengei, they were removed from their positions for supporting changes in the majority and chief whip positions in the assembly.

She also revealed that she and 11 others appeared before the disciplinary committee but only the female members were expelled.

“The party has not explained clearly why it has dismissed us from our positions. We were twelve who faced the disciplinary committee we wonder why they only decided to dismiss female only.

Read Also: Wiper Party Top Leadership Okays Formulation Of A Coalition With Jubilee, Kanu

“Cartels should stop misleading party leadership since we are loyal to our party,” she said.

She also denied allegations brought forward as reasons for their removal.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson in West Pokot Selly Chepkiror condemned the independence party, urging the leadership to go back on its decision.

“The expulsion was done in wrong move since the four did not commit any crime. Let’s stop sacrificing our daughters because of political differences,” she said.

Read Also: Stop KANU-era Impunity”, Former Senators Accuse Uhuru Of Subverting Constitution To Remain In Power

In June, 15 MCAs from Baringo and West Pokot were summoned by the disciplinary committee.

Those from Baringo were accused of failure to adhere to the party’s loyalty pledge and code of conduct by participating in the impeachment of Deputy Speaker Ameja Zelemoi against the party’s position.

Their West Pokot counterparts faced accusations of participating in the removal of Majority Leader Thomas Ngolesia and Majority Chief Whip Emmanuel Polokou.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu