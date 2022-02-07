in POLITICS

Kieni MP Kanini Kega Claims DP Ruto Sneaked into Italy for Undisclosed Business During Alleged Trip to Dubai

William Ruto
DP William Ruto in Eldoret on Saturday, January 8, 2022 [Photo/Courtesy]

For the better part of last week, Deputy President William Ruto had been missing in action with speculations that he had traveled to Dubai for treatment.

His absence in Kenyan politics was conspicuous after two Gubernatorial aspirants under the UDA party, Johnson Sakaja and Margaret Wanjiru clashed in public.

At a rally organized by UDA in Nairobi County, Wanjiru was captured snapping at Sakaja shortly after she was given a chance to address the public. She later walked away unceremoniously.

The chaos witnessed had never happened under DP Ruto’s watch hence spiking speculations on his whereabouts.

New details by Kieni MP Kanini Kega now confirm that the DP was out of the country and did not only visit Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in hospital but also sneaked into Italy for undisclosed business.

“Can the Deputy President confirm or deny that he ‘ sneaked out of Dubai for Milan Italy for 2 days’ for undisclosed business?? Details to follow! You will thank me later.” Kanini Kega said while promising to disclose more details on the same at a later date.

According to videos seen by Kahawa Tungu, Ruto was accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi during his tour out of the country.

Here are more photos on the same:

