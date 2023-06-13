Kanini Kega-led Jubilee Faction Withdraws From Azimio la Umoja

Jubilee Party has withdrawn from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party.

In a statement signed by acting secretary general Kanini Kega, the National Executive Council (NEC) on June 6 resolved to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement dated March 12, 2022.

“Take notice the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Jubilee Party meeting of 6th June, 2023 resolved to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition,” reads the statement in part.

“Further take notice that pursuant to Article 33.1.1 & 2 of the Party Constitution as read together with Article 22.1 of the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition dated 12th March 2022 Jubilee Party hereby gives notice to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.”

The coalition party was registered with the Office of the Political Parties Registrar (ORPP) on April 21, 2022. Then, it comprised of 26 parties, some of which have since moved to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

According to regulations set by the coalition, fringe parties can not leave the coalition for at least a year.

“No party may withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the date of the said General Election,” the Azimio agreement stipulates.

It further clarifies that should a member wish to leave, they can only do so after giving 90-days’ notice to the Coalition Council.

