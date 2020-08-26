Kanini Kega Faults Ministries For Misappropriation Of Pesa Kwa Wazee Funds

Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has faulted Ministries over the misappropriation of Pesa Kwa Wazee funds adding that they are not monitored effectively.

Speaking during a presentation on Wednesday, the lawmaker revealed that a member of his committee received funds meant for Pesa kwa Wazee under the Inua Jamii programme.

Apparently, once the funds are approved to the ministries, they have no power to monitor their disbursements hence misappropriation.

“The other day an MP in my committee was shocked after receiving some money that is being disbursed to the elderly and the vulnerable in her account. This tells us that there is need to monitor these disbursements to ensure they are going to the right people,’ he said.

According to the MP, if the country monitors how funds are distributed then there will be no issue with Kemsa over misappropriation.

“If as Committee Chairs we had been monitoring disbursements and appropriation of the funds we have approved, we would be having facts on such matters as how Kemsa has spent funds disbursed to them,” he said.

Kega further echoed that Sh43 billion meant to cushion Kenyans from the COVID-19 pandemic has been stolen in the last three months and thus cannot be accounted for.

Earlier in the week, there were speculations that Kazi kwa Mitaani funds had been embezzled. Housing Principal Secretary (PS) Charles Hinga, however, refuted the claims adding that measures had been put up to safeguard the billions.

Hinga went as far as indicating that he will take a fall for it incase the funds were embezzled.

“On this one, it won’t happen. If you find any, I’m ready to be hanged @ Uhuru Park in broad daylight (sic),” he said.

In the last couple of days, Kenyans have been infuriated after an Expose by NTV’s Dennis Okari unmasking the theft of COVID-19 funds.

Questions were raised on various government projects that involve millions of funds including donations with netizens having no faith in the government processes.

