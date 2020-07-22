Heartbreaking Story Of Kang’undo Family Living In Thicket After Being Kicked Out Of Rented House Over Arrears

A family in Kang’undo is living in a makeshift shelter after being kicked out of their rented house over arrears.

A man identified as Benjamin Kilonzo and his Form Two son have reportedly been living in the makeshift shelter featuring a polythene bag roofing and twigs since they were kicked out of their house three months ago.

In photos seen by this writer, the two sleep on a tattered mattress with no comfort.

Kilonzo told Citizen TV that he was rendered jobless after local hotels he depended on for menial jobs closed down following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country in March.

This meant that he could not raise money to pay for his rent just like many Kenyans who have been rendered jobless due to the negative effects of Covid-19 on the economy.

Kilonzo says that he decided to take his child back to his rural home in Kang’undo after it became increasingly difficult to provide for him. The two have been living together since Kilonzo’s wife left him when the boy was two years old.

However, on arriving in the village, his brothers turned him away.

The two resorted to transforming a local thicket to their new home.

They were found by the farm owner Catherine Mutuku who was touring her farm.

The woman initially assumed a mentally-ill person was living in the shelter until she talked to them.

Read: Traders Blame Senior OP Operative Kangethe Thuku Over Kangundo Road Land Grab

Kilonzo spends most of the cold night awake like a watchman guarding his only son and only relaxes during the day.

The school-boy has not been studying as all books were locked at their former house.

Attempts to get their household items have not been successful as their former landlord passed away two weeks ago and his family has not allowed them to access their belongings.

They haven’t changed their clothes for a long time and rely on well-wishers for food.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu