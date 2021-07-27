Kangogo Died of Gunshot Wound, Bullet Went Through Brain, Skull – Autopsy

As for her estranged husband, a senior police officer attached to the Maritime Police Unit in Mombasa, Kangogo said she had plans to kill but sympathized with their children aged 8 and 11.

Kangogo noted that her ex-husband, only identified as Ng’eno, left her for other women who constantly harassed their children.

Ng’eno, she said, mistreated and tortured her physically and mentally since they exchanged vows.

The family however refused to honour her last wishes of being created and stated that she will be accorded a Christian burial.

“No one knows at what time Kangogo entered the homestead for the alleged suicide. Her mother only discovered the body in the morning when she went to wash the bathroom,” Kangogo’s brother said.

The autopsy was set to be conducted on Friday but delayed and was pushed for today.

She will be laid to rest at her parent’s home in Elgeiyo Marakwet.

