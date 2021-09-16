Senator Kang’ata Threatens to Sue K24, Citizen Over ‘Sabina Joy’ Links

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has threatened to take legal action against K24 and Citizen Digital following claims that he logged into the Senate proceedings from a popular guest house, ‘Sabina Joy.’

Earlier, there were allegations that the Senator had logged into the session while having a drink at a popular city bar.

The Senator has however denied the claims adding that the video and voice-over that was shared on social media had been doctored.

“It appears that yesterday someone manipulated Senate proceedings and gave a false voice-over which inserted somebody purportedly saying that I was seated in a certain bar. Mr Speaker, for the record, yours truly has never touched any drop of beer, wine, or any form of alcohol since the time yours truly was born,” Kang’ata told Senate yesterday.

According to the legislator, the video was aimed to defame him hence those involved should issue an apology or face legal actions.

“Citizen digital, Kameme FM and K24 should follow suit otherwise we meet in court for a suit seeking hefty damages await,” Kang’ata threatened.

