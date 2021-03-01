in NEWS

Kang’ata Denies Sprinting to “Meet” Ruto in Viral Video

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata running in Murang'a on Sunday [Photo/Courtesy]
Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata on Monday set tongues wagging after a video of him running towards a church service in which Deputy President William Ruto was in attendance surfaced online.

In the viral video, the youthful senator in a blue suit was spotted sprinting towards Gatura AIPCA church in Gatanga Constituency, Muranga County, that his security detail struggled to catch up with him.

Several narratives emerged online with a section of netizens claiming that the former Senate Majority Whip was being chased by a hostile crowd.

Others claimed that the Senator was running to meet the DP.

But taking to Twitter, Kang’ata attempted to deconstruct some of the narratives he termed as “propaganda”.

In his explanation, Kang’ata said he arrived at the function very late and found the entrance blocked by vehicles.

“I alighted and run past the blocking vehicles towards the church as the speeches were almost done, ” he explained.

The Senator joined DP Ruto’s Tangatanga camp recently after fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta that saw him stripped of his Chief Whip role in the Senate.

Before his unceremonious removal on February 9, the Senator had written to the Head of State warning him that his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) pet project is unpopular in the Mount Kenya region.

President Kenyatta’s Kieleweke camp labelled Kang’ata a Tangatanga mole further mounting pressure on the Jubilee party leader to kick him out.

Irungu Kang'ata

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

