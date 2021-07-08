Kane’s ‘Never A Penalty’ Sends England To Historic Euro Final

England will on Sunday face Italy in the Euro 2020 final after beating Denmark by a controversial penalty in the semis on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane stepped forward to convert the penalty in extra time after Manchester City winger Raheem Starling was tripped in the box.

VAR confirmed it was a penalty, but many observers, including Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger have condemned as a wrong call.

“It wad never a penalty,” said the former Chelsea boss, adding, “I don’t understand the decision. Especially at this level, the semi-final of a Euro.”

“It was NEVER a penalty!” ❌ “Especially at this level, the semi-final of a Euro. I don’t understand the decision.” José Mourinho says England should NOT have been given their penalty v Denmark. pic.twitter.com/MKiEYk6K12 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 7, 2021

“In a moment like that he (referee) has to be absolutely sure,” said Wenger, the former Arsenal manager, who is now working for FIFA, the world’s football umbrella body.

No penalty for Arsene Wenger. pic.twitter.com/vx3cFWgiw0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 7, 2021

The game was tied at 1-1 after normal time.

Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard shocked hosts England with a stunning freekick to hand the Dannish the lead in the 30th minute.

But an own goal by Simon Thorup Kjær nine minutes later restored parity. Kane’s 104th minute spot kick was difference as the Three Lions emerged 2-1 victors.

